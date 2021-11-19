Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

