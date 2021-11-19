sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $114.74 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00226837 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 114,511,169 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.