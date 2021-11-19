SushiSwap Price Down 16.4% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $9.16 or 0.00015867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $231.91 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00226669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00090411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 237,182,130 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

