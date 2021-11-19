Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 353,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,532.0 days.

Shares of SZKMF opened at $46.30 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.