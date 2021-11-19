Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 353,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,532.0 days.
Shares of SZKMF opened at $46.30 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
