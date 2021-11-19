Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 900,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 201,866 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,433.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,800 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.