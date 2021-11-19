Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Up 37.9% in October

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,920,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the October 14th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 4,612,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 913,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,667,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $706,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

