Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Up 37.9% in October

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,920,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the October 14th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 4,612,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 913,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,667,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $706,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
