Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the October 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sysmex stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 26,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.13. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSMXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysmex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

