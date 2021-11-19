T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $116.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.69 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

