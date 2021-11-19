T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $114.39

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.39 and last traded at $115.57, with a volume of 69115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 619.7% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

