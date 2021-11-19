Taglich Brothers Comments on Intellinetics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

INLX stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

