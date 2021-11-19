Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of TISCY opened at $8.06 on Friday. Taisei has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Taisei Company Profile

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

