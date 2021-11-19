Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Update

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 463,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 659,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TRX stock remained flat at $$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 433,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,828. Tanzanian Gold has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

