Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani Sells 2,168 Shares

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Manesh Dadlani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96.

TPR stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.99. 3,029,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,342. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

