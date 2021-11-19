Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the October 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Shares of TBAKF remained flat at $$1.75 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of clothes and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment involves in managing stores, concessions, and e-commerce business. The Wholesale segment offers distribution of products to stores of licensed partners.

