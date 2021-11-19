Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 4,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

About Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

