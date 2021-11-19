TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $12,500.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 2,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,558. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. As a group, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

