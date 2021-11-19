Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $193.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $205.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.37.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

