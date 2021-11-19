Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $207.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

