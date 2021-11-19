Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Teledyne Technologies worth $48,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $449.51 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.25 and its 200-day moving average is $435.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

