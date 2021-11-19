Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,825 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.48.

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

