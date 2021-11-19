Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,825 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.48.
TEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76.
About Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
