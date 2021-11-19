Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $160.74 and a 52 week high of $229.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.41.

TLPFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

