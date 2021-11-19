Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) were down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 206,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,711,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

