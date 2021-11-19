Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.82, but opened at $19.44. Telos shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 992 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,934.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,207 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,419. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.