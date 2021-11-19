TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.
Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 139.56. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
