Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,724.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Temenos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS TMNSF remained flat at $$151.00 during trading hours on Friday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $162.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.93.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.