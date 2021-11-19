Tendies (TEND) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Tendies has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market capitalization of $323,495.05 and approximately $65,915.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00221220 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

