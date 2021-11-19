Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 682,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,413,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,984. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.