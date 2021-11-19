TENT (TENT) Market Cap Achieves $814,454.03

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. TENT has a market cap of $814,454.03 and approximately $135,143.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00311547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00162859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00100904 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000143 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004353 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

