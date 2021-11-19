Terra Price Hits $42.95 (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $42.95 or 0.00072980 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $17.42 billion and $821.72 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 882,660,366 coins and its circulating supply is 405,604,190 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

