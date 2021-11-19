Tether Gold Hits Market Cap of $196.47 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,861.38 or 0.03213327 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $196.47 million and approximately $243,186.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00227195 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.