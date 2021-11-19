Tether Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $73.05 billion and $83.86 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 76,357,051,672 coins and its circulating supply is 72,983,443,702 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

