TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 37.6% in October

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the October 14th total of 273,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TFI International stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25. TFI International has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

