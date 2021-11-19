The Allstate Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allstate to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Allstate has a one year low of $99.92 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.38.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

