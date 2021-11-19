The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $239.33

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.33 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.04), with a volume of 34,513 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The company has a market capitalization of £84.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total value of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

About The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

