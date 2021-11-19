The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,988 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.32% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $25,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.83. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 53.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

