The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the October 14th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. 52,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

