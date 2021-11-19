The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.12 and last traded at $60.12. Approximately 170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

