The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 80.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 135,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5,118.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 313,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,475,000 after buying an additional 307,712 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $264,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 838,693 shares valued at $58,576,397. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of BX opened at $146.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $148.45.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

