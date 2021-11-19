The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average of $227.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

