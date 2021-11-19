The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $389.23

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 389.23 ($5.09) and traded as low as GBX 388 ($5.07). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 390.50 ($5.10), with a volume of 1,241,379 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 389.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other The City of London Investment Trust news, insider Laurence Magnus purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £77,400 ($101,123.60). Also, insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.