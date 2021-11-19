The Crypto Prophecies One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.70 Million (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $1.70 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00092520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.58 or 0.07265195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,803.42 or 1.00460922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,800,116 coins and its circulating supply is 80,789,503 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

