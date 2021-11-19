The Force Protocol Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00228336 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

