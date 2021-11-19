The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 36.5% in October

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares during the period.

NYSE GRX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,992. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

