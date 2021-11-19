The Gap, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAP in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

GPS stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.