The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $384.39. 52,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

