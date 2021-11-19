The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Sell

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.50 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.80. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 53,866 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 202,560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $275,669,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

