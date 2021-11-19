The Graph Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. The Graph has a total market cap of $4.43 billion and $179.97 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00048882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00225639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00090582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

