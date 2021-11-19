The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

PG traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $147.44. 142,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.