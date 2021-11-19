The Sage Group (SGE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Sage Group (LON: SGE) recently:

11/18/2021 – The Sage Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – The Sage Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/15/2021 – The Sage Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/12/2021 – The Sage Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – The Sage Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – The Sage Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/19/2021 – The Sage Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/12/2021 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

LON SGE opened at GBX 806.80 ($10.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.60. The Sage Group plc has a one year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 810.80 ($10.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 732.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 699.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 11.63 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

