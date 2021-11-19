The Sandbox Hits Market Capitalization of $3.79 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00007253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.79 billion and approximately $2.32 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

